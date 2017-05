A look at House plan to send $55M to counties for roads

The state House on Friday voted to allocate $55 million to the state’s 95 counties for road projects as part of the annual state budget bill. Here is a breakdown of how much each county in West Tennessee would receive under the proposal:

Benton: $456,551; $28.51 per capita

Carroll: $550,730; $19.60 per capita

Chester: $422,896; $24.23 per capita

Crockett: $409,330; $28.40 per capita

Decatur: $426,027; $36.20 per capita

Dyer: $542,121; $14.38 per capita

Fayette: $607,343; $15.34 per capita

Gibson: $599,777; $12.14 per capita

Hardeman: $571,080; $22.45 per capita

Hardin: $538,991; $20.99 per capita

Haywood: $507,684; $28.44 per capita

Henderson: $522,816; $18.79 per capita

Henry: $546,556; $16.92 per capita

Lake: $360,805; $47.73 per capita

Lauderdale: $506,641; $18.92 per capita

Madison: $687,174; $26.50 per capita

McNairy: $532,468; $5.92 per capita

Obion: $540,034; $17.66 per capita

Shelby: $2.6 million; $2.73 per capita

Tipton: $574,210; $9.37 per capita

Weakley: $558,557; $16.67 per capita

___

Source: Tennessee Department of Transportation.