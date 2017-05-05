Man charged with stealing tools from backstage at AMP

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man faces a felony theft charge on accusations of stealing tools from backstage at the AMP in downtown Jackson.

Keith Fason is charged with stealing a bag of tools valued at $1,000, according to court documents.

The owner told police the tools went missing overnight between April 14 and April 15.

He told officers he recovered the tools at Krasner Pawn and Jewelry on North Highland Avenue.

A witness reportedly told police he saw Fason behind the stage the night the tools went missing and saw Fason’s vehicle at the pawn shop the next day. He was able to give police a license plate number.

Police say they were able to get photos from the pawn shop of Fason with the bag of tools. They say the photos were taken April 15.