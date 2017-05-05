McKenzie High School students paint mural for local soldiers

McKENZIE, Tenn. — High school students paid tribute Friday to local soldiers with the unveiling of a mural inside the National Guard Armory.

McKenzie High School art students painted the mural as a gift to the soldiers. The students unveiled their creation Friday afternoon.

Students had a contest to create the mural, and the winning design as judged by soldiers was painted inside the armory in the area where the soldiers have formations.