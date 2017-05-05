Mugshots : Madison County : 5/04/17 – 5/05/17 May 5, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/17Christina McBride Criminal simulation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Ricky Bryant Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Quincy Davis Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Matthew Tindle Methamphetamine possession, schedule I & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Lawrence Owens Reckless driving, open container law, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Khiry Shepherd Theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Keith Fason Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Julian Earl Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Julia Polk Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Floyd Patrick Failure to comply, habitual motor offender, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Felita McNeal Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Esham Pirtle Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Eric Evans DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Britteny Bond Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Billy King Jr. DUI, prohibited weapons, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17April Edgin Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Andrew Shaub DUI, violation of implied consent law, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/04/17 and 7 a.m. on 5/05/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore