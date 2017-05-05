Mugshots : Madison County : 5/04/17 – 5/05/17

1/17 Christina McBride Criminal simulation

2/17 Ricky Bryant Violation of community corrections

3/17 Quincy Davis Failure to appear

4/17 Matthew Tindle Methamphetamine possession, schedule I & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

5/17 Lawrence Owens Reckless driving, open container law, schedule VI drug violations

6/17 Khiry Shepherd Theft under $999

7/17 Keith Fason Theft over $1,000

8/17 Julian Earl Violation of probation

9/17 Julia Polk Violation of probation

10/17 Floyd Patrick Failure to comply, habitual motor offender, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/17 Felita McNeal Failure to appear

12/17 Esham Pirtle Schedule II drug violations

13/17 Eric Evans DUI

14/17 Britteny Bond Failure to appear

15/17 Billy King Jr. DUI, prohibited weapons, violation of implied consent law

16/17 April Edgin Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

17/17 Andrew Shaub DUI, violation of implied consent law, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/04/17 and 7 a.m. on 5/05/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.