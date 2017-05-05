Mystery illness sickens college baseball players, coaches

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say dozens of athletes and coaches from across the South have been sickened at a college baseball tournament in Alabama, and the cause is a mystery.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said people affected by the outbreak are from Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

WSFA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2pd25JI ) that the athletes and coaches were competing at a tournament in Montgomery when they fell ill.

State health officials say they’ve confirmed 25 and 30 reports of gastrointestinal illness with symptoms ranging from nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cramping and lethargy. They said some of the people had to go to area emergency rooms.

Mike Hall, commissioner of the Southern States Athletic Conference, said eight teams in the tournament has at least one or multiple coaches or players affected.