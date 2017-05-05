Recent cooler temps, wet grounds affect crops

JACKSON, Tenn. — Cooler temperatures and rainy days this spring might be inconvenient for most of us, but for West Tennessee farmers, our weather is threatening their livelihoods.

Tyson Raper can hardly believe the difference a year makes.

“At this point last year, we were somewhere between 45 to 50 percent planted, and right now we’re probably less than five percent planted,” he said.

Raper specializes in growing wheat and cotton at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture.

He said crops need soil temperatures of at least 62 degrees to flourish.

Not only is the recent cool down affecting the soil, but so is all the rain. Raper said it brings down soil temps.

“We have definitely dipped down into some 45-, 50-degree days,” he said. “It hasn’t been like this in a while.”

Experts at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture said the best thing you can do when the weather is chilly and the ground is damp is to wait until it completely dries out.

Raper says he has until the end of May to play catch up, but other growers may not be so lucky.

Just a few miles down the road at R&J Feed Supply, owner Ginger Kemp said the rain and cooler temperatures have left the soil too cool for most seeds to germinate.

“It’s just delaying their process so they can’t get started as early as they would like to, but they can get it in the ground before it gets so hot and so dry,” she said.

But she said you shouldn’t use that as an excuse to not get out in your gardens.

“Every year is different, and you just have to go along with it. You’re not in control of the weather,” Kemp said.

Experts at the Tennessee Agriculture and Education Center also want to remind farmers to make sure all of their equipment is in good shape so it can be ready to go when the temps finally warm up.