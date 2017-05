South Side High School to host yard sale fundraiser

JACKSON, Tenn.- Help out a local high school’s marching band.

On Saturday, May 6, the South Side High School Marching Band and Guard will host a yard sale in the school’s football stadium here in Jackson.

That’ll run from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

You can also help out by donating items to be sold. Be sure to bring those items with you to the sale.

If you have items you’d like to donate but can’t make it, call (731) 616-6743.