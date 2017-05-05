STAR Center hosts leadership conference streamed live from Atlanta

JACKSON, Tenn. — The STAR Center hosted leaders Friday from across West Tennessee and the country.

The event was actually live-streamed from Atlanta for business owners, managers and entry-level workers putting their leadership skills to use in the Volunteer State.

Organizers tell us the conference provides access to specific knowledge not often available in the local area.

“Moments like this are those moments that we could never get this lineup of speakers in Jackson, Tennessee,” STAR Center President Dave Bratcher said. “The way you do that is you leverage technology.”

Bratcher says the event has been hosted at the STAR Center on Old Humboldt Road for at least a decade.