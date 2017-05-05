Tree down on Madison County house, family unhurt

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.-The Madison County Fire Department got a scary call Friday evening, saying a tree had fallen on a home with a family inside.

It happened in the 100 block of Lower Brownsville Road. Firefighters said thankfully, the family had just left.

You can see this tree uprooted and smashed into the front of the home. The home next door also sustained some damage from the tree.

“Basically we’re deeming the scene safe, getting the utility off and so forth. We had a k-9 inside that we retrieved, ” said Madison County

Fire Chief Eric Turner.

JEA came to turn off the electricity so others could work safely on the property.