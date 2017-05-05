WEATHER UPDATE

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING.

Clouds and rain will move out of the area today but windy conditions will remain. Temperatures will also remain cool or chilly through the afternoon and tonight. Highs this afternoon only expected to reach the lower 60s with lows tonight in the mid 40s.

Saturday will have a slight chance of showers in the afternoon, otherwise expect sunny skies and warmer temperatures through the rest of the forecast period. Rain and thunderstorms may return Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

