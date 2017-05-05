Windy Conditions Linger into the Evening



________________________________________________________________________

Weather Update – 2:00 p.m. Friday

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 6pm for multiple counties in West Tennessee where winds could continue to gust up to 40 miles per hour this afternoon and early evening. Isolated power outages have been reported with various utility companies in West Tennessee. Conditions will remain windy into Saturday but we’re also monitoring a slight chance for rain tomorrow.

TONIGHT

Winds will gradually become calmer and shift to the southwest. This should keep frost from forming tonight, but temperatures could reach the lower to middle 40s in West Tennessee at the coldest point of the night. Expect clear skies overnight.

Another windy day is forecast for Saturday with maximum sustained winds possibly surpassing 20 miles per hour at times with gusts between 30 and 40 mph. Though we’ll start the day with sunshine, cloud cover is forecast to return for the afternoon with a slight chance for rain. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for a look at when the rain could arrive and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com