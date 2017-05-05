Woman arrested, charged with using forged checks

JACKSON, Tenn.- A Jackson woman is arrested, charged with using checks with a stolen account number.

Investigators said Christina McBride cashed a check on March 5 at the Kroger on North Parkway that had the victim’s account and routing numbers on it, but a different name.

A similar check was used a few days later, according to police, to buy a cart full of groceries at another Jackson Kroger.

Officers said McBride and an accomplice have used forged checks at other area businesses before.