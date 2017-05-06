Area relief ministries hosts 5K Color Run

A colorful and bright start to Saturday morning as runners gathered at the start line for Area Relief Ministries 5K Color Run.

One first time participant said he was nervous to give it a try.

“I’m scared I haven’t done one of these in probably 7 or 8 years so I’m mostly going to walk I’m mostly here to be with my grandchildren and my daughter.” Phillip Mullins said.

Mullins also said “Area relief ministries is a very worthwhile cause and so I’m glad to be able to support it.”

Organizers say proceeds will benefit various efforts of the organization.

“We do room in the inn, we have the hub club, we actually have a summer camp starting in just about 2 weeks.” Executive Director, Michael Roby said.

Each of ARM’s programs focuses on helping the homeless, those struggling financially, and making sure local kids stay on the right path.

The first person to cross the finish line was Maddie Montchl.

“Feels pretty good, feels like hard work pays off so I put a lot of miles in and I trained really hard and it’s nice to see results.”

Maddie said besides coming in first place she enjoyed the great vibes from people around her.

“It’s nice especially in a smaller community like Jackson to see everybody come together and it’s always nice having a bunch of runners all together and everybody is so cheerful and happy.. a good environment to be around.” Montchl said.

Organizers said every runner received a swag bag filled with goodies from area business, and winners of each age group took home a medal.