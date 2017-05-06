Chilly Overnight Temperatures; Tranquil Sunday

Weather Update 10:50 PM CDT:

A cold front will gradually stall across West Tennessee this evening. The front will split the area on temperatures overnight. Overall it’ll be a chill evening with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will fall into the 40s across much of the area. It may only drop into the low 50s along US 64 where the cold front will not completely clear tonight.

Through early next week we enter a bit of a quiet period. next chance of rain really does not show up until late Wednesday or even Thursday on some models. Temperatures will return to normal and slightly above normal through midweek. Rain chances will return on Thursday and persist through Friday. The process involved is a little tricky though so, the forecast can certainly change before then. We’ll take another look at the forecast coming tomorrow evening.

