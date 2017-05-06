Hooked on Science: Balloon Blow Up

Balloon Blow Up

INGREDIENTS

Baking Soda

Vinegar

Balloon

Empty 2 Liter Bottle

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Fill the empty 2 liter bottle half of the way with the vinegar. Describe and classify the vinegar by its observable properties.

STEP 2: Fill the balloon with baking soda. Describe and classify the baking soda by its observable properties.

STEP 3: Carefully stretch the open end of the balloon around the neck of the 2 liter bottle.

STEP 4: Dump the baking soda, inside the balloon, into the 2 liter bottle, and observe. Did mixing the two substances result in a new substance?

EXPLANATION

When the baking soda is mixed with the vinegar, a chemical reaction happens, which creates carbon dioxide gas. The carbon dioxide gas fills the balloon, causing the balloon to expand.