Lane alum gets signed by Carolina Panthers

JACKSON, Tenn. —┬áSaturday a Lane College alum’s dream to play pro football came true.

Defensive tackle Gabriel Mass graduated from Lane College in 2015. After not being drafted an sitting out a year, the 6-4 tackle signed with the Carolina Panthers.

He will join the rookies in mini camp. In his senior season Mass had 63 tackles and seven sacks for the dragons.