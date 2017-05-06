West Tennesseans gather together for the Trenton Teapot Parade

TRENTON, Tenn. — Music and cheering filled the streets of Trenton this afternoon, as people of all ages celebrated the last day of the 37th Annual Trenton Teapot Festival.

“Teapot week has always been a big attraction for Trenton. Everyone loves it and has a lot of fun,” said parade attendee Ashley Johnson.

“This year, it is beautiful. This is a first time in a long time that we’ve had the wonderful weather, and so we’re so happy,” said Teapot Festival Committee member Betty Poteet.

Marching bands, beauty queens, floats, and fire trucks were just some of the attractions that paraded down College Street, hoping to impress the judges and have what it takes to be best in show.

“Creativity, you know, how much time you’ve worked on it, and definitely overall appearance, you know, how glamorous it looks, how crowd pleasing it is, just how everybody loves it and enjoys it,” said parade judge Jessica Burke.

It’s a tradition that brings back old memories and helps makes new ones.

“Ever since I can remember since I was little,” Johnson said, “I used to ride in the parade and march.”

The street was lined with people at the Teapot Parade in Trenton; an event residents say, is their biggest of the year, bringing the entire community together.

“I think small town stuff is great. You know, you got to keep your small towns alive, and it’s important to get your town together like this,” Burke said, “and a parade is the best way to do it.”

The Teapot Festival concluded Saturday evening with the truck, tractor, and pedal pull. If you’d like to see the inspiration for this yearly tradition, you can stop by Trenton City Hall and see the city’s collection of teapots anytime.