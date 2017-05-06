Windy Afternoon Continues; Chilly Evening On The Way

Weather Update: 3:42 PM CDT

Another gusty afternoon underway across West Tennessee. Winds have gusted anywhere from 25 – 40 mph at any given location. The only real saving point is overall it is a little warmer today with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. If you can deal with the wind it’s a pretty nice afternoon out there overall.

Clouds are starting to increase out of the NW. There will be a backdoor cold front that approaching from the NE. There isn’t much moisture working with this system, so overall. While there may be a few light showers here and there. I think most of us stay dry this evening. Best chance for rain will be along the Tennessee River and east of US 45.

