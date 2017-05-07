19-year-old Milan woman found dead in a driveway in Beach Bluff

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A 19 year old woman was found dead late Sunday morning in the driveway of a home in East Madison County.

We talked with the spokesman for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office who says, at 11:50 a.m. Ahniya Bryson’s body was discovered just off Mcabee Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the homeowners were returning from church when they found Bryson’s body in their driveway. Deputies are considering this a homicide but are not saying what led them to make that decision. They did not say how she died. No suspect information is being released however, spokesman, Tom Mapes says, they need help finding an unfamiliar vehicle seen in the area.

“We’re looking for a black Chrysler 300M that has tinted windows, 20 inch after market rims, and has chrome tail lights. So if anyone can help us find that vehicle, we think that vehicle may be involved in placing the body in the driveway there,” Mapes said .

Law enforcement says, they don’t believe the driveway to be the original scene of the crime. The body of Ahniya Bryson has been sent to Nashville for an autopsy, which they are hoping will answer more questions as to what happened to her.

We will continue to follow this story. The Sheriff’s Office says, if you know anything about this crime to call them or TBI immediately.