Abundant Sunshine And Warmer Temps This Week

Weather Update 10:55 PM CDT

Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower 50s this evening, though there may be a few locations that fall into the upper 40s. It will be cooler especially with the clear skies and low dew points. Winds will be relatively calm overnight. Temps are falling fairly quickly tonight towards the dew point. I dropped the overnight low a degree and added a chance of patchy fog.

Tomorrow will continue the warming trend. We should make it to around 80 degrees for the high temperature for the day. We’ll keep that trend going into the work week. A warm front will slide north which will allow dew points to rise through mid week. It will start to feel a bit more muggy by Wednesday. Here is the latest 7 day forecast:

