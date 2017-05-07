Abundant Sunshine And Warmer Weather!

Weather Update 3:47 PM

It’s a near perfect day outdoors as we finally have a day without the gusty winds. Temperatures are in the 70 across West Tennessee with abundant sunshine and no clouds! Enjoy!

The next couple days the weather department will be in cruise control. We’re situated between a broad trough axis to the northeast and a building ridge out west. This will do two things for West Tennessee, at least initially. It will keep the skies clear, and it will allow a gradual warm up in temperatures over the next couple days. The timing could not be more perfect as we will have the Strawberry Festival ongoing this week as well. There still remains the matter of the showers and thunderstorms for Thursday and Friday, but up until that point the weather look rather quiet! I’ll have a look at the full forecast coming up here at 5:30 on WBBJ-TV ABC/CBS!

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/wbbj7moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com