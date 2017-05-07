Organizations speak out against recent vote on the American Health Care Act

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two groups gathered at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in protest of congressional leaders voting to repeal and replace the American Health Care Act.

Organizers say about 20 people gathered sending a message to Representative David Kustoff holding him accountable for his vote on the Bill.

Those participating were encouraged to bring candles and signs expressing concerns.

Organizers say they will now be watching Senator Bob Corker and senator Lamar Alexander as the Bill goes to the Senate.