Strawberry festival kicks off in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A west Tennessee tradition started as thousands prepare to come out and enjoy their favorite parts of an 80 year old festival.

Strawberry signs and decor line Humboldt streets as the city prepares to kick off a beloved west Tennessee tradition.

“I love strawberry festival food, it’s the best all around and you only get it that one week of the year, so it just makes it extra special,” said Hannah Bland, who goes to the festival every year.

A week full of festivities started Sunday morning with a prayer breakfast, bringing out more than 100 people to the Humboldt Medical Center.

“To me, you know the strawberry festival is about coming together, and so there is no better way to start that than with prayer,” said Rob Harris, pastor for First Cumberland Church.

People at the breakfast said why they are looking forward to celebrating a week of strawberries.

“They’re so yummy and juicy, and they taste really good,” said Kylee Perry, a seven-year old who goes to the festival every year.

But it’s not just the food that draws people to this festival, some call this celebration the heart of Humboldt.

“The strawberry festival has got something for everybody,” said Ashley Culpepper, president of the festival.”We’ve got an art show, and we’ve got barbecue contests,” he said.

Culpepper says the week is packed with back to back events.. But the grand floats parade is always the biggest attraction.

Otganizers say they believe the weeks festivities will bring out anywhere between 30,000 to 40,000 people to the area.

The festival runs through Saturday evening.