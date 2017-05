2 charged with assaulting woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two people were officially charged Monday in what police call a fight that broke out at a house along North Highland Avenue.

Michelle Knight and Thomas Walls are each charged with assault. Court records show the two attacked a woman May 2 when she dropped off her child at another woman’s home, knocking her into her car, hitting her and pulling her hair.

Knight is also charged with vandalism, accused of hitting and kicking the victim’s car.