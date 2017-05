Jackson park to host sky-gazing event

JACKSON, Tenn. –An upcoming family event will be “out of this world.”

On Thursday, May 11, you and your family can attend an Astronomy Full Moon Party.

The fun will run from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Cypress Grove Nature Park in Jackson.

At the party, you can learn about amateur star-gazing, the planets, and constellations in the sky during spring.

It’s free and open to the public.