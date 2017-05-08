Local golf tourney to help local veterans

JACKSON, Tenn.-It was a great day Monday for golfers who hit the links to help local veterans.

Members of the Captain Jack Holland Detachment of the Marine Corps League hosted their second annual Semper Fi Golf Tournament.

The teams teed off at Jackson National Golf Course, competing for awards like closest to the pin, longest drive as well as first, second and third place teams.

The fundraiser helps support efforts by the detachment, including Toys for Tots.