Local NAACP hosts breakfast in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders from the state and community joined together Monday morning for breakfast in downtown Jackson.

The Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP hosted the event at the Baker’s Rack.

The event gave community members a chance to talk with State Representatives Johnny Shaw and Jimmy Eldridge who are serving as honorary chairs of this year’s Freedom Fund Banquet.

Organizers say they’re looking forward to another successful fundraiser.

“We’ve been very happy to have a stream of our outstanding business people in the community coming out in support of this event, so we’re very gratified by that,” NAACP Freedom Fund Chairperson Dr. Martha Robinson said.

The banquet will be held at 5 p.m. May 28 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Organizers say tickets and tables are still available. Those interested can call the NAACP office at 731-927-7004.