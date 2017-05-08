Man charged with assaulting friend with guitar

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) – A man has been charged after assaulting a friend with a guitar.

The Johnson City Press reports (http://bit.ly/2qIF0TU ) that 32-year-old Bradley Muncy was charged with aggravated assault Saturday after police responded to a sidewalk fight in downtown Johnson City.

A resident of the John Sevier Center housing tower and witnesses told police Muncy had assaulted the resident with a guitar after becoming irate and verbally threatening him. The resident had a cut on his head from the guitar and received medical attention at the scene.

Muncy is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on Monday. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.