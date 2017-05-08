Memphis liquor store employee shoots, kills robbery suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man is dead after police say he was shot by a liquor store employee while trying to rob the store.

News outlets report that Memphis police say the suspect entered I-40 Liquor about 11 p.m. Saturday with a handgun and attempted to rob the store. The clerk also was armed and shot him. The robbery suspect was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police have not released the identities of the robbery suspect or store clerk. No charges have been filed against the employee. The shooting remains under investigation.

The FBI sent out an alert on Friday about a man who had robbed eight liquor stores in Memphis and was considered armed and dangerous, but Memphis police don’t know if it’s the same man.