Mugshots : Madison County : 5/05/17 – 5/08/17

1/42 Michelle Knight Assault, vandalism

2/42 Ramon Mendez DUI, possession of legend drugs without prescription

3/42 Tommy Miller Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/42 Terence Robinson DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/42 Tarvares Long Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

6/42 Tameka Mauldin Failure to appear

7/42 Shontell Williams Aggravated domestic assault

8/42 Samuel Jones Violation of community corrections

9/42 Sabrina Driver Violation of probation, vandalism

10/42 Roger Dodd Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/42 Robin Hart Aggravated assault

12/42 Quincy Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license

13/42 Nikema Weaver Failure to appear

14/42 Melanie Jones Failure to appear, hold for other agency

15/42 Marissa Bawcum DUI, open container law

16/42 Marcus Butterfield Simple domestic assault, vandalism

17/42 Lucinda Anglin DUI, violation of implied consent law

18/42 Latonya Brown Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/42 Lamontreal McNeal DUI by consent, violation of implied consent law

20/42 Lammoris Jones Hold for investigation

21/42 Krystal Bailey Violation of probation

22/42 Kristy Wingham Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

23/42 Kimberly Hilliard DUI, simple possession/casual exchange

24/42 Khristian Harrell Violation of community corrections

25/42 Justin Tamayo Simple domestic assault, interfere with emergency call

26/42 Jared Cole Shoplifting

27/42 James Perry Theft over $1,000

28/42 Gregory Murray Driving on revoked/suspended license

29/42 Felicia McElrath Driving on revoked/suspended license

30/42 Eunice Nelson Shoplifting

31/42 Eugene Turner Failure to appear

32/42 Ernie Kirk Driving on revoked/suspended license

33/42 Devin Williams Assault

34/42 Chester Howard DUI

35/42 Charles Williams DUI

36/42 Carissa Holliday Assault, vandalism

37/42 Brannita Harden Violation of probation

38/42 Brandi Armstrong Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

39/42 Arthur Taylor Violation of parole

40/42 Andre Rockett Simple domestic assault, vandalism, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

41/42 Alicia Hassell Failure to appear

42/42 Alecia Lipford Shoplifting





















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 5/05/17 and 7 a.m. on 5/08/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.