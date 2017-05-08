Pinnacle Foods announces it is discontinuing some products made at Jackson plant

JACKSON, Tenn.-Just days after issuing a nationwide recall over listeria concerns, Pinnacle Foods announced, Monday it is discontinuing many of the foods made at its Jackson plant.

According to the company, it is discontinuing 16 Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast items, including its waffles, french toast slices and pancakes, but will continue to make others under the brand. The company CEO said the voluntary recall accelerated the decision to do away with the products.

Repeated calls from WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News to Pinnacle for details on how this will affect its workers in Jackson have gone unanswered.