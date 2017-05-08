Report lists West Tenn. cities among safest places to live in state

JACKSON, Tenn. — National safety experts have listed the safest places to live in the Volunteer State.

The National Council for Home Safety and Security released the report Monday. See their full report here.

For West Tennessee, Henderson, Martin, Lexington and Milan all made the list, using FBI statistics and reports of violent crime.

As for the rest of the state, Oak Ridge was No. 1. Brentwood and Mount Carmel also made the top five.