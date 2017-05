Resource center accepting donations for less fortunate

YORKVILLE, Tenn. –Help clothe less fortunate men and women right here in our area.

On Saturday, May 13, the Mama Jean’s Community Clothes Closet, which is located in downtown Yorkville, will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

All items are free for the public, and donations are always accepted.