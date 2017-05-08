TBI: Humboldt woman arrested in ongoing human trafficking case

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — TBI agents have arrested and charged a Humboldt woman on accusations of forcing a minor to have sex with a man in exchange for drugs.

Veronica Shuney Boykin, 33, was arrested Thursday and charged with one count of trafficking for a commercial sex act, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Agents began investigating Boykin March 22 after receiving information from the Humboldt Police Department.

Agents determined that on Feb. 19, Boykin offered a 15-year-old female to have sex with a still unidentified man in exchange for narcotics provided to Boykin, according to the release.

Boykin was booked into the Madison County Jail on $75,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing.