Upcoming race to benefit local support group

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. –An upcoming 5K will help benefit a great local cause.

On Saturday, May 13, the Psalm 4-8 Foundation, a support group for local families who have experienced the loss of a child, will host ‘A Run to Remember.’

The race begins at 9:00 a.m. at Obion County Central High School.

Runners can enjoy door prizes and snacks after the race.

For questions or to register, call (731) 446-6347.