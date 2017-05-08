UPDATE: TBI speaks out on Humboldt woman charged in human trafficking case

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.– A 15-year-old allegedly bartered for drugs.

“It’s scary,” Humboldt Resident Becky Olds said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 33-year-old Veronica Boykin forced the teen to have sex in exchange for narcotics.

“She’s charged with one count of trafficking for a commercial sex act which is a class B felony,” TBI Spokesman Josh DeVine said.

Devine said the Humboldt Police department first got a tip about the incident and alerted the TBI in March.

After investigating agents say they determined the alleged crime happened on February 19, possibly even earlier.

“We’re trying to determine if this happened additional times and of course we want to identify and hold accountable the individual who participated in this deal as well,” DeVine said.

Officials are not releasing if the minor is related to Boykin or what drugs were exchanged.

“It could be my kids and you know it’s just scary,” Olds said.

Becky Olds said it is shocking this happened in the Strawberry Capital of West Tennessee.

“No, because it seems like such a quiet town. A peaceful town,” Olds said.

Those in Humboldt now on high alert for suspicious activity.

“Be more aware and step up if you see something suspicious and call the police or somebody,” Olds said.

The TBI is praising the quick action of the local heroes.

“It’s really a good partnership with law enforcement recognizing what’s happening, knowing what to do and agencies working together holding people accountable,” DeVine said.

Boykin was booked in to the Madison County Jail and is being held in lieu of $75,000 bond.