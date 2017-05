Walk, run to benefit local no-kill dog rescue

JACKSON, Tenn. –Head to downtown Jackson with your four-legged friend.

On Thursday, May 11, the Lift Wellness Center will host its 5-th Annual Downtown Dog Trot.

Festivities kick off at 6:00 p.m.

Runners and walkers are welcome to participate, and dogs are welcome to tag along.

It costs $20 to register.

All proceeds will benefit the Downtown Dogs Group, a non-profit, no-kill dog rescue in Jackson.