West TN Strawberry Festival kicks off with grand opening festivities

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.-The West Tennessee Strawberry Festival is officially underway in Humboldt. Known as the “granddaddy” of West Tennessee festivals, it is also known to draw the biggest crowd.

Throughout the week, vendors are set up along main street where two separate parades will be held later this week.

The Junior Floats Parade is on Thursday, with the Grand Floats Parade set for Friday morning.

“With this being the 80th, we get to recognize everybody, everybody the public gets to see our royalty as a whole, they get to see our dignitaries and our festival representatives that put in all the hard work”, said Ashley Culpepper, festival president.

Highlights included an appearance by Mr. Strawberry and attendees enjoyed strawberry shortcake.

This year marks the 80th West Tennessee Strawberry Festival.