2017 ‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive is underway

JACKSON, Tenn. — This year’s Battle of the Badges has begun.

Until May 19, first responders across the Hub City and Madison County, including the Jackson Police Department, the TWRA and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, are going head-to-head to see who can donate the most blood.

Participants have until May 19 to take part.

“Giving blood is one way we can help our brothers and sisters that are in need, and we feel like that’s a mission for us,” said Deputy Lee Tomlinson with the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

Since the competition began in 2013, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department has taken the title twice, including the first year and most recently in 2016.

The Jackson Fire Department and Jackson Police Department won back to back in 2014 and 2015.