AMP to kick off summer concert series

JACKSON, Tenn. –Kick off your summer with a free music series right here in Jackson.

Friday, May 9, The AMP Concert Series will kick off at the West Tennessee Farmers Market downtown.

The Kimberlie Helton Band will perform this week.

Music begins at 7:30 p.m.

Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome and free parking is available throughout downtown.