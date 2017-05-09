“Art on the Porch” held as fundraiser for the new Dream Center

JACKSON, Tenn.-A special fundraiser was held Tuesday afternoon for the new Dream Center.

It is called “Art on the Porch.” 10 local artists donated paintings and women from The Dream Center made jewelry and prayer cloths that were sold.

“By buying this artwork you’re helping woman who’ve maybe been in a broken situation, go from being in the wrong hands into coming into a loving family,” said Stephanie Lafoon, campaign manager with the Dream Center.

All proceeds are going toward a new building at the center’s new location, which was donated by a local church.