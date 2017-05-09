BREAKING–TBI issues early morning Amber Alert

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an amber alert early Tuesday morning.

Agents say they’re looking for Ayla Settles, a 5-month-old girl with black hair and brown eyes.

They say Ayla was taken by her non-custodial father, Alvin Lloyd, from her home around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The TBI says Ayla was last seen wearing a red onesie, and Lloyd was wearing a black hoodie and blue sweatpants.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.