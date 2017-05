Casey Jones Village to host “Art on the Porch”

JACKSON, Tenn. –Tuesday night will be an evening of food, fun, and fellowship.

On May 9, Friends of The Dream Center will host “Art on the Porch” at Casey Jones Village here in Jackson.

That’ll run from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Providence House.

You can visit with local artists, and buy pieces of work and handcrafted jewelry.

Artwork will be auctioned off to benefit the center’s capital campaign.

For more information, call (731) 267-9016.