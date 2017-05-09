A community honors the life of Ahniya Bryson

MILAN, Tenn. — More than 200 balloons filled the sky over Milan as a community came together to remember Ahniya Bryson.

“We’re still trying to wrap our heads around it,” family member Lashawnda Winston said.

The 19-year-old’s body was found in the driveway of an east Madison County home, Sunday but investigators have yet to say how she died.

“We’re just all devastated of how someone could do this to a precious our loved one,” Winston said.

As they remember the life of the former Milan High School cheerleader, her family is asking for help.

“To the community that may know anything, please reach out to the police department or to TBI and also to continue to pray for us now and after this is over with,” Winston said.

“It’s weird that someone you grew up with, someone who was one of your childhood best friends is gone,” former classmate Erin Lawrence said.

Lawrence said she and Ahniya had been friends since kindergarten, graduating together just a year ago.

“We were like, ‘we’re definitely going to send a class flower to the funeral’ and I asked her closer friends if they wanted to do anything else,” Lawrence said.

Personal messages were written on many of the balloons before they were released in hopes of easing a little of the pain.

“I’ll be releasing the strength of knowing Ahniya , but we called her ‘Knee’, is in a better place.”

“My balloon and the message I write on my balloon is going to her now. That’s going to be difficult,” Lawrence said.

Now the memories will live on.

“If you were around ‘Knee’, her smile, it lights up everything. When you’re down, she always knew how to lift your up,” Winston said.

Organizers say Walmart donated 190 balloons and Papas Pizza in Milan donated helium and additional balloons.