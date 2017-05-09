Experts remind you to wear helmet while riding bicycle

JACKSON, Tenn.-As the weather warms up, more bikers are hitting the roads and that has experts issuing a reminder about the importance of helmets.

Tennessee law requires all riders 16 and younger to wear a bike helmet while riding on a public street.

The owner of Hub City Bike Shop said this law is routinely violated and believes it is because people think if they are not going fast,

they will not get hurt.

“Honestly you can get hurt probably just as bad at slow speeds when you hit the concrete because its hard no matter what the speed is you are going,” said Adrian Parchman, the owner of Hub City Bicycle Shop.

Parchman also wants to remind bikers to ride with the flow of traffic and also look before turning and watch for parked cars.