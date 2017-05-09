Henderson pastor, teaching assistant charged with rape returns to court

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson pastor and teaching assistant charged with raping a teenager returned to court Tuesday. His attorney said the court reset his preliminary hearing.

Mike Ulmer returned to court in Chester County on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. The court decided to push it back a month. “The district attorney’s office had agreed to provide us with some substantial information prior to the hearing today,” Mark Donahoe, Ulmer’s attorney, said. “They’ve not done that.”

Donahoe said his client saw the judge before court was scheduled to begin and signed paperwork. The Henderson pastor and Chester County High School teaching assistant faces multiple counts including rape and sexual battery.

Donahoe would not elaborate on the information he is expecting from prosecutors. “Can’t really reveal the information, but it’s something that by agreement they had agreed to provide to us prior to the hearing and they’ve not yet done that,” he said.

Ulmer is accused of tying up and sexually assaulting an 18-year-old at his home in February, according to court documents. He is scheduled to return to court June 6.

“We look forward to receiving the information,” Donahoe said. “We’re preparing for trial.”

Ulmer is currently free on $250,000 bond. Chester County Director of Schools Troy Kilzer confirmed the district suspended Ulmer without pay.