Jackson Career and Technology holds first ever ‘Red Carpet’ event

JACKSON, Tenn.-It was a night of glitz, glamour and lots of paparazzi tonight for some middle school students.

Jackson Career and Technology held its first ever Red Carpet event. Students were treated like celebrities as they walked down the red carpet for Awards Night.

The fourth through eighth graders were recognized for academics and athletics. School leaders say they planned this event in order to make the students feel special.

“They’ve worked really hard this year to make us proud and I hope that they fell proud and feel a sense of accomplishment and want to achieve more next year”, said Sherri Hopper, assistant principal at JCT Middle School.

More than 200 students received an award. The school year wraps up for students on May 18.