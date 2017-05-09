JMC Library receives grant, gets technology update

JACKSON, Tenn.-The Jackson-Madison County Library gets a technology update for visitors, all thanks to a grant.

The facility is set to get nine laptops with Microsoft software, four mobile devices and two Macs.

Four of laptops will be stationed at the north branch so the library can increase the number of computer classes offered there.

The five others will be used at the main location downtown for special computer classes.

“Every improvement we make at the library we hope to be able to make someone’s life better, to teach them a skill that’s gonna help them to be successful,” said Dinah Harris, director of the Jackson-Madison County Library.

The library is also now partnering with the local group “Keep my Hood Good”, which services at-risk youth by promoting personal, civic and community responsibility.