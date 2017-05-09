Man charged with attacking woman, choking her with dog collar

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man accused of assaulting a woman appeared Tuesday in court.

David Allen Nelson Jr. is accused of beating a woman earlier this year. The victim told police Nelson put her in a choke hold, threatened to kill her and even choked her with a dog collar.

The woman told police the attack started because she refused to give Nelson her prescription medicine.

According to court records, the attack happened Jan. 20 at the Traveler’s Inn on North Highland Avenue.

Nelson is charged with aggravated assault.