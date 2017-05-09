McNairy County to end contract with ambulance provider

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Residents voice concern after McNairy County announces it will end its contract with its current ambulance service provider, Community Health Services.

John Surrat says he’s used the service several times over the years, including when his arm was shot off by a shotgun in the 1960s. “I have gone to Jackson, the Med, and different places,” Surrat said.

The county’s contract with Community Health Services will end in 120 days.

McNairy County Mayor Ronnie Brooks said the services are ending in four months, and he plans on having a new contract with a different company by Sept. 1.

The mayor also said he’s established an Emergency Services Committee to be in charge of the bidding process for the companies.

The committee will also look at ways to provide health care alternatives not currently available in the county, such as mammograms and other health screenings.

McNairy Regional Hospital closed in May 2016, and officials say they still don’t have an answer for the future of that building, but it is not owned by the county.